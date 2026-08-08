Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 65.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.83% to Rs 53.88 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 65.28% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.53.8859.1011.9010.027.865.695.203.023.572.16

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