Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 65.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.83% to Rs 53.88 croreNet profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 65.28% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 53.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.8859.10 -9 OPM %11.9010.02 -PBDT7.865.69 38 PBT5.203.02 72 NP3.572.16 65
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