Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lancer Containers Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lancer Containers Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 138.87 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines reported to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 138.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.64% to Rs 394.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales138.87117.72 18 394.03699.14 -44 OPM %-6.73-27.60 -0.142.15 - PBDT7.35-27.88 LP 31.0524.91 25 PBT11.24-36.36 LP 6.421.36 372 NP10.90-32.44 LP 5.63-0.35 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit declines 9.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Bang Overseas consolidated net profit rises 45.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Alpa Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story