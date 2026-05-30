Lancer Containers Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.97% to Rs 138.87 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines reported to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.97% to Rs 138.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.64% to Rs 394.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.