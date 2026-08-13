Lancer Containers Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 131.88 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines reported to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 131.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales131.88107.09 23 OPM %4.735.72 -PBDT11.035.45 102 PBT5.51-3.97 LP NP5.24-4.62 LP
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