Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 143400.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.39% to Rs 17.86 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 143400.00% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 65.39% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 766.17% to Rs 40.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.01% to Rs 131.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.