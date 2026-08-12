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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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Sales rise 2600.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Landmarc Leisure Corporation reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2600.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.270.01 2600 OPM %7.41-2000.00 -PBDT0.05-0.19 LP PBT0.05-0.19 LP NP0.05-0.19 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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