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Landmarc Leisure Corporation standalone net profit declines 92.45% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Landmarc Leisure Corporation declined 92.45% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 93.91% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.72 -100 0.071.15 -94 OPM %072.22 --1328.5714.78 - PBDT0.040.53 -92 -0.640.26 PL PBT0.040.53 -92 -0.650.25 PL NP0.040.53 -92 -0.650.25 PL

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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