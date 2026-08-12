Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 110.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 1302.36 croreNet profit of Landmark Cars rose 110.56% to Rs 14.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 1302.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1061.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1302.361061.72 23 OPM %5.535.75 -PBDT55.4945.75 21 PBT19.159.89 94 NP14.556.91 111
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