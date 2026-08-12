Landmark Cars consolidated net profit rises 110.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 1302.36 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars rose 110.56% to Rs 14.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 1302.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1061.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1302.361061.725.535.7555.4945.7519.159.8914.556.91

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