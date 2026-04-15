Landmark Cars gains after revenue climbs 17% YoY to Rs 1,790 cr in Q4 FY26

Landmark Cars rose 2.91% to Rs 436.85 after the company's total revenue from operations (including agency sales) jumped 17.50% to Rs 1,790 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,526 crore in Q4 FY25.

Vehicle sales (including agency sales & pre-owned vehicle sales) stood at Rs 1,508 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 17.72% compared with Rs 1,281 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

After-sales service and spare parts and others climbed 15.10% YoY to Rs 282 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by the ramp-up and stabilization of newly opened workshops. The segment delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance. The newly operationalized workshops are performing well and are in line with the companys expectations.

Deliveries of several key models commenced in the March quarter, including the Mercedes Benz V Class, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra XEV 9S and the new-generation Kia Seltos. These launches are expected to drive healthy sales momentum in the coming months. Further, sales of Mercedes Benz CLA, MG Majestor and the new Renault Duster will start in the June quarter. On annual basis, the companys total revenue from operations (including agency sales) climbed 19.32% to Rs 6,713 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 5,626 crore in FY25. Landmark Cars is the leading premium automotive retail business in India with dealerships for Mercedes Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen, BYD, Renault, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motors. The company also caters to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. The company has its presence across the automotive retail value chain, including sales of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs, sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and facilitation of the sales of third party financial and insurance products.