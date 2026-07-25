Landmark Cars to open its 2nd sales outlet for JSW MG Motors in Ahmedabad

Landmark Cars has received a letter of intent from JSW MG Motor India (MGI) to open a new MG Experia showroom in Vastral, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This dealership will be established by Aeromark Cars, a wholly owned subsidiary of Landmark Cars. This will be Landmark's 17th MG Motor Outlet and would entail Sales of MG Cars.

This would be the company's 2nd sales outlet for JSW MG Motors in Ahmedabad and the 17th outlet overall. MG Motos is a leading player in the new energy vehicle segment with multiple new launches planned. In the last couple of years, MG has become a meaningful part of Landmark's portfolio, and this addition will help in strengthening Landmark's partnership with JSW MG Motor India.