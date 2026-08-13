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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Landsmill Green consolidated net profit rises 4150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Landsmill Green consolidated net profit rises 4150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Landsmill Green rose 4150.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales05.79 -100 OPM %0-21.42 -PBDT1.100.11 900 PBT1.010.05 1920 NP0.850.02 4150

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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