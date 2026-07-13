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Large currency speculators continue to hover around a 15-month high in US dollar futures market

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market continue to stay upbeat near a 15-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 13269 contracts in the data reported through July 07, 2026, marking a slight increase of 253 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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