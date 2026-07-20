Large currency speculators continue to stay upbeat in US dollar futures market

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market continues to stay around a 15-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 13173 contracts in the data reported through July 14, 2026, marking a slight decrease of 96 net positions compared to the previous week.

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