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Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

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Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 87903 contracts in the data reported through July 07 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 14,244 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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