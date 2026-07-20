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Large currency speculators further reduce net short position in Pound futures market

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 71253 contracts in the data reported through July 14 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 16650 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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