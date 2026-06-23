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Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

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Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 71585 contracts in the data reported through June 16, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 7372 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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