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Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

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Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Large currency speculators further reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 105719 contracts in the data reported through June 23 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 34134 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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