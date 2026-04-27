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Large currency speculators in Pound futures market further reduce net short position

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators further reduced net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 52039 contracts in the data reported through April 21, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 2685 net short contracts.

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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