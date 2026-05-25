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Large currency speculators in Pound futures market increase net short position

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators increased net short position in the Pound futures market from a three month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 64307 contracts in the data reported through May 19, 2026. This was a weekly increase of 21248 net short contracts.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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