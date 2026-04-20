Large currency speculators in Pound futures market slightly reduce net short position

Large currency speculators reduced net short position in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 54724 contracts in the data reported through April 14, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 1630 net short contracts.