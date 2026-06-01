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Large currency speculators in Pound futures market stay near three-week low

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Large currency speculators stay flat around a three-week low in the Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 61398 contracts in the data reported through May 26, 2026. This was a weekly decrease of 2909 net short contracts.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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