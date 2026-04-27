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Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market add to net longs

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Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market rose sharply and turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 41324 contracts in the data reported through April 21, 2026. This was a weekly increase of 15306 net position.

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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