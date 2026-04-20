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Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turn net long

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Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market recovered sharply and turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 26018 contracts in the data reported through April 14, 2026. This was a weekly increase of 33559 net position.

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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