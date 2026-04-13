Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market turn net short

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market fell sharply and turned net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 7541 contracts in the data reported through April 07, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 8048 net position.