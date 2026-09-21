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Large currency speculators marginally reduce net short position in Pound futures market

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Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Large currency speculators marginally reduced net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 58715 contracts in the data reported through September 15 2026. This was a weekly slide of 121 net short contracts.

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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