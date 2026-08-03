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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Large currency speculators slightly increase net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators slightly increase net short position in Pound futures market

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Large currency speculators slightly increased net shorts in Pound futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 64814 contracts in the data reported through July 28 2026. This was a weekly increase of 9253 net short contracts.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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