Lark Trading & Finance standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 388.24% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Lark Trading & Finance rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 388.24% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.830.17 388 OPM %75.9023.53 -PBDT0.240.04 500 PBT0.240.04 500 NP0.180.04 350
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