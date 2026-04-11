Larsen & Toubro arm acquires International Green Scapes for Rs 1,123-cr

Larsen & Toubro said its real estate arm, L&T Realty Properties, has acquired a 100% stake in International Green Scapes for Rs 1,123 crore in an all-cash deal, as it looks to expand its residential portfolio in Gurugram.

The acquisition involves 58,23,425 equity shares, giving L&T RPL complete ownership and control of IGSL, a real estate company with development rights in Gurugram, Haryana.

The company said the transaction will enable it to leverage IGSLs land bank to expand and strengthen its real estate development portfolio. IGSL holds licenses for residential development projects, aligning with L&T Realtys growth strategy.

IGSL, incorporated on 22 November 1993, has reported nil turnover over the last three financial years, including FY23, FY24 and FY25.