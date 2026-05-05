Larsen & Toubro bags coal-to-ammonia nitrate project in Odisha

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has won a large order from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL), a joint venture of Coal India (CIL) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), for a Coal-to-Ammonia-Nitrate project in Odisha. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The order encompasses the development of the Nitric Acid and Ammonium Nitrate Plant, to be executed on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis (LSTK Package-4) with single-point responsibility. Once operational, the facility will enable the conversion of coal into ammonium nitrate with a planned production capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day, supporting the growing requirements of India's mining, infrastructure and industrial sectors.