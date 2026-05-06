Larsen & Toubro bags mega order from JSW Steel for metals projects

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its Minerals & Metals business has secured its largest-ever domestic order in the metals sector from JSW Steel.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the mega category, indicating an estimated value in the range of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

The order involves engineering, procurement, and installation of key process facilities, including blast furnaces and steel melt shops, across multiple brownfield and greenfield expansion projects, primarily at JSW Steels sites in Ballari, Karnataka, and Paradip, Odisha. JSW Steel is expanding its crude steel capacity from 35 MTPA to over 50 MTPA by 2031 as part of its long-term growth strategy.

D. K. Sen, Advisor to CMD, development projects & minerals & metals, L&T, said, "Securing the largest-ever order in the metals segment marks a defining moment for L&Ts Minerals & Metals business. Our long-standing partnership with JSW Steel reflects a shared commitment to scale, innovation, and nation-building. These orders are not merely a testament to our engineering and execution capabilities but also an affirmation of the trust placed in us to deliver assets of national significance. As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global steel powerhouse, L&T remains committed to setting new benchmarks in project delivery, sustainability, and technological excellence.

T. Kumaresan, senior vice president & head of minerals & metals, L&T, added: These prestigious wins further strengthen our leadership in executing large, complex metallurgical projects. Our ability to integrate technology, optimize project timelines, and deliver with precision continues to differentiate us. We remain focused on partnering with JSW in shaping their growth through technology and on-time delivery. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company reported a 3.12% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,325.60 crore, despite a 11.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 82,762.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.