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Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.25% to Rs 82762.16 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro declined 3.12% to Rs 5325.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5497.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.25% to Rs 82762.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 74392.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.96% to Rs 16083.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15037.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 285874.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 255734.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales82762.1674392.28 11 285874.36255734.45 12 OPM %12.5913.28 -12.6412.80 - PBDT9509.588591.66 11 32063.0027225.19 18 PBT8341.637539.24 11 27698.2523104.01 20 NP5325.605497.26 -3 16083.9915037.11 7

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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