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Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 13.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 67941.74 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 13.98% to Rs 4122.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3617.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 67941.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63678.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales67941.7463678.92 7 OPM %11.9912.60 -PBDT7954.546892.83 15 PBT6922.265859.53 18 NP4122.853617.19 14

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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