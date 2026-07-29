Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit rises 13.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.69% to Rs 67941.74 crore

Net profit of Larsen & Toubro rose 13.98% to Rs 4122.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3617.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 67941.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63678.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.67941.7463678.9211.9912.607954.546892.836922.265859.534122.853617.19

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