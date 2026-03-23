Larsen & Toubro declines amid Middle East concerns; says operations largely stable

Larsen & Toubro fell 3% to Rs 3,331.90, as concerns around project execution in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment.

To address these concerns, the company held a media interaction on 21 March 2026 in Mumbai. It stated that project execution across the region remains on track, with operations continuing under challenging conditions.

The company said over 95% of its project sites in West Asia are functioning normally. Only a small number of sites have been temporarily paused as a precaution, with no evacuation of personnel.

Larsen & Toubro added that it remains focused on employee safety and is in constant coordination with regional teams and clients. It is also cautious about deploying additional workforce amid the evolving situation.

However, the company flagged supply chain disruptions and rising insurance costs as near-term risks. It noted that shipments from China and Europe have been impacted, though alternative routes are being explored, with normalisation expected over the next two to three months. Since the escalation of the Middle East conflict on 28 February 2026, shares of Larsen & Toubro have corrected by around 18.06%, reflecting investor concerns over the companys significant regional exposure. The Middle East remains a crucial market, contributing nearly 37% to its Rs 7.33 lakh crore order book and 33% to order inflows in 9MFY26. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.