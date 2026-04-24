Larsen & Toubro forays into B2B industrial electronics space

Establishes new business vertical - L&T Electronic Products & Systems

Larsen & Toubro has entered the B2B industrial electronics space with the commencement of industrial electronics manufacturing at its Coimbatore campus in Tamil Nadu.

The new business vertical, christened L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), will be headquartered in Bengaluru, while the manufacturing operations will be based in Coimbatore. To begin with, two manufacturing lines have been commissioned, offering electronics manufacturing services to both Indian and global clients.

Commenting on this, L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said: The foray into industrial electronics is an important step towards our Lakshya 2031 aspiration of deepening technology leadership and enhancing India's self-reliance in critical manufacturing. With LTEPS, we are bolstering the nation's electronics manufacturing ecosystem while expanding our presence across high-growth, innovation-driven domains.