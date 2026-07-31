Larsen & Toubro inks 6-year EPC agreement with Petroleum Development Oman

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction Framework Agreement with Oman's leading oil and gas company, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two organisations.

Going by the agreement, L&T has been selected as one of four EPC contractors to participate in PDO's upcoming front-end engineering design and EPC projects over the agreement period. L&T will bring in its integrated engineering and execution capability, global expertise and innovation to support PDO's future project requirements.

L&T remains committed to supporting In-Country Value (ICV) development in Oman through opportunities for local suppliers, subcontractors and service providers, and the continued development of local capabilities.