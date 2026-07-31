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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro inks 6-year EPC agreement with Petroleum Development Oman

Larsen & Toubro inks 6-year EPC agreement with Petroleum Development Oman

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction Framework Agreement with Oman's leading oil and gas company, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two organisations.

Going by the agreement, L&T has been selected as one of four EPC contractors to participate in PDO's upcoming front-end engineering design and EPC projects over the agreement period. L&T will bring in its integrated engineering and execution capability, global expertise and innovation to support PDO's future project requirements.

L&T remains committed to supporting In-Country Value (ICV) development in Oman through opportunities for local suppliers, subcontractors and service providers, and the continued development of local capabilities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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