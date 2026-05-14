To provide Indian Navy with state-of-the-art Unmanned MCM Suit

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered a strategic collaboration with France-based Exail to deliver an advanced Unmanned Mine Counter-Measure (MCM) Suite for the Indian Navy's Mine Counter Measure Vessels (MCMVs) programme.

L&T and Exail will together provide the Indian Navy with a state-of-the-art Unmanned MCM Suit, incorporating autonomous and remotely operated systems designed to detect, classify, identify and neutralise naval mines in a safe, stand-off manner.

L&T, as the prime contractor, will offer the Unmanned MCM Suite to all shipyards participating in Indian Navy's upcoming programme for 12 Mine Counter Measure Vessels. Exail will serve as the technology partner.