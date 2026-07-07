Larsen & Toubro receives issuer rating of 'Baa1; Stable' from Moody's

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a 'Baa1' long term issuer rating with a 'Stable' outlook from Moody's Ratings, reinforcing the Group's robust credit profile and financial resilience.

The 'Baa1' rating signifies a quality investment-grade credit profile, reflecting strong capacity to meet financial commitments and a low level of credit risk. It also underscores L&T's prudent financial management and consistent operational performance.

The 'Stable' outlook reflects expectations that L&T and its core international subsidiaries will maintain strict fiscal discipline, comfortable leverage levels and healthy operating margins as high-margin engineering services and large-scale EPC projects in West Asia continue to scale.