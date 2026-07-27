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Larsen & Toubro receives large scale development project in Mumbai

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
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The Residential, Commercial Buildings & Factories (RCF) business vertical of L&T has secured a major order from a reputed client for a largescale housing redevelopment project in Mumbai. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The scope includes the design and construction of 26 high-rise residential towers, each rising to 120 metres, on a turnkey basis. The project encompasses structural works, architectural finishes, and electromechanical services.

To meet the project's stringent delivery schedules, L&T will deploy its proven large-wall panel precast construction technology. Under this approach, building components will be manufactured in a state-of-the-art precast facility and assembled at the project site, enabling enhanced quality, productivity and speed.

The RCF business vertical of L&T possesses strong domain knowledge, proven expertise and extensive experience in delivering EPC solutions across segments such as, residential buildings, commercial spaces and factories, including automobiles, proving tracks, new energy facilities like solar panel and battery storage plants, paint and chemical plants, glass plants, food processing units and other complex industrial structures.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

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