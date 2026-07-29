Larsen & Toubro rises after energy hydrocarbon division bags 'major' order from KOC

Larsen & Toubro added 2.75% to Rs 3938.15 after L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore business has secured a 'major' engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The contract is for KOC's key Jurassic Light Oil (JLO) export facilities and also involves the upgradation of the existing export network.

The scope encompasses EPC of six new crude oil storage tanks, each with an operating capacity of 618,000 barrels, and associated facilities, on a lump sum turnkey basis.

The project also involves the installation of new pipelines and comprehensive upgrades to Kuwait's existing crude loading and export network to seamlessly accommodate increased production and enhance the countrys crude handling capabilities.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is a significant EPC business of L&T, delivering comprehensive lump sum turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. E S Sathyanarayanan, senior vice president & head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore and member of the divisional board - L&T, said: We are pleased to be entrusted with this major strategic project by Kuwait Oil Company. The development of the Jurassic Light Oil export infrastructure is an important investment in Kuwaits energy sector and we are committed to supporting the countrys energy ambitions through reliable and world-class project execution." As per L&T's internal classification, the value of this 'major' contract lies between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. The conglomerate had announced its June 2026 quarterly earnings post market hours yesterday. L&T had reported 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. International revenues stood at Rs 34,393 crore in Q1 FY27, contributing 51% of the companys total revenues. EBITDA fell by 3% YoY to Rs 6,116 crore while EBITDA margin contracted by 90 basis points YoY to 9.0% in the June'26 quarter.

The company secured orders worth Rs 108,014 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. During the quarter, significant order wins were achieved across multiple businesses such as residential & commercial buildings, transportation infrastructure, ferrous metals, offshore wind and the heavy engineering businesses. The value of the international orders was Rs 60,702 crore, contributing 56% to the total order inflow in the June'26 quarter. The Groups consolidated order book as on June 30, 2026, was at Rs 778,954 crore, reflecting a 5% growth over March 2026 quarter. International orders constituted 52% of the overall order book.