Larsen & Toubro rises after securing significant Assam water project

Larsen & Toubro rose 2.66% to Rs 3,609 after the company's Water & Effluent Treatment business vertical has secured a significant order from the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board for a major water management project in Guwahati.

As per L&Ts internal classification, the contract falls under the significant category, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

The project aims to provide 24x7 safe and continuous water supply to households in South-East Guwahati, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the citys water infrastructure.

The scope of work includes design, supply, installation, construction, testing and commissioning of key systems such as a barge-mounted intake system, raw water rising main, water treatment plant, reservoirs, booster pumping stations, and a distribution network with household service connections.

Additionally, the project will feature a fully integrated SCADA system for real-time monitoring and performance management. L&T will also undertake operation and maintenance of the facility for a period of five years. The company said the order strengthens its presence in Indias northeast region and underscores the WET divisions focus on delivering sustainable and efficient water infrastructure solutions. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies. On a consolidated basis, net profit of L&T declined 4.28% to Rs 3215.11 crore while net sales rose 10.49% to Rs 71449.70 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.