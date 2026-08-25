Larsen & Toubro's renewables business bags major BESS order

Larsen & Toubro announced that its renewables business vertical has secured a major order to develop three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects for a prominent client in the Middle East.

As per L&Ts order classification, the major order falls under the Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore category.

The scope of the projects includes the development of storage facilities along with grid interconnections, including pooling substations and underground cables.

The three projects will collectively provide 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity, supporting grid modernisation and renewable energy integration across the Middle East.

Each project features a four-hour BESS capable of storing and dispatching energy to support grid stability and renewable energy integration. The systems will enable energy shifting by storing surplus clean energy generated during off-peak periods and supplying it during peak demand hours.

The BESS solutions will incorporate liquid cooling technology, which is expected to provide higher power density, enhanced safety and longer operational life. The projects involve stringent requirements related to plant performance, workforce mobilisation, safety, quality and execution timelines. The order reflects the confidence of clients in L&Ts engineering and project management capabilities. Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies. L&T had reported a 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.