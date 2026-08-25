The Renewables business vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T)has won a major order to develop three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects for a notable client in the Middle East. In addition to the storage facilities, the scope of the packages also involves grid interconnections, including pooling substations and underground cables. The three projects will collectively contribute to 6 gigawatt-hour of storage capacity, marking one of the most impactful advancements in grid modernisation and renewable energy integration across the Middle East region. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

This positions L&T as a key EPC player in the fast-growing energy storage sector. The projects feature a 4-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) each, capable of storing and dispatching energy, to support grid stability and renewable energy integration. This enables effective energy shifting, allowing surplus clean energy generated during off-peak periods to be stored and delivered during peak demand hours. The advanced BESS solution will incorporate liquid cooling technology, ensuring higher power density, enhanced safety and extended operational life.