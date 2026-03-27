Larsen & Toubro secures multiple orders under its buildings & factories biz

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured multiple orders across several states in India. According to the company's project classification, the value of these orders ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

In Gujarat, it has secured an order for the construction of a Float Glass Plant. The scope includes design and construction of all civil, steel, mechanical, electrical & plumbing and associated external development.

In Andhra Pradesh, the business has secured an order from a leading two-wheeler company for the construction of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The scope includes civil, steel and architectural works.