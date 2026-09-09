For additional development of Ratna-I (ADR I) and NLM-14 project

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured a large offshore order from the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Additional Development of RatnaI (ADR I) and NLM-14 project off India's west coast. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of three new well-head platforms, one riser platform, multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables, and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The project is aimed at enhancing production and supporting the continued development of ONGC's offshore assets in the region.