Larsen & Toubro secures power transmission and distribution orders from Middle East

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has secured a batch of EPC orders from prestigious clients in the Middle East for setting up extra-high voltage substations. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The orders pertain to constructing one 380 kV substation and two 132 kV substations. These high-capacity substations will ensure availability of reliable power to large load centres and decongest grids, thereby enabling them to meet the growing demands.

The orders have been awarded to PT&D on turnkey basis and are to be delivered against stringent timelines.