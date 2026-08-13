Larsen & Toubro to build India's largest NVIDIA B300 AI Factory

Vyoma.AI, an Larsen & Toubro company, through its AI infrastructure subsidiary LTN Compute, has secured India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory for a US-based AI cloud innovator. According the company's project classification, the project is valued between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore.

The AI Factory will power AI Native Cloud platform for large-scale inference, fine-tuning and training workloads, strengthening India's AI infrastructure ecosystem while supporting global innovation.

Vyoma's Chennai data centre campus, a gigawatt-scale AI infrastructure site, with Phase 1 designed for 250 MW and power infrastructure readiness of 150 MVA, provides a scalable foundation for future AI Factory expansion.