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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro wins offshore development project in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro wins offshore development project in Middle East

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Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an ultra mega order from a prestigious client in the Middle East. The project involves the development of multiple offshore facilities. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued above Rs 15000 crore.

LTEH Offshore will execute the project scope encompassing engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of offshore facilities. A significant portion of the fabrication activities will be carried out at L&T's integrated, world-class manufacturing and fabrication facilities.

The award reinforces LTEH Offshore's long-standing presence in the Middle East and reflects the confidence placed by customers in its ability to deliver large and complex offshore projects safely, on schedule and to the highest quality standards.

Backed by integrated in-house engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication and installation capabilities and a dedicated fleet of vessels, LTEH Offshore has delivered some of the region's most challenging offshore developments. Over the past four decades, the business has successfully executed a wide range of offshore projects, including fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and modifications, deep water subsea structures and pipelines, and decommissioning programmes across global markets.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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