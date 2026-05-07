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Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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The Buildings & Factories (B&F) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders from a valued real-estate client. These orders are for real-estate projects across three Indian states. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The first order pertains to a residential project in Hyderabad. The scope of work includes design and construction of 10 high-rise residential towers, each rising up to 180 metres, with a configuration of two basements, plus 55 floors. Two clubhouses are also in the scope.

The next order is for a luxury high-rise residential tower at Worli in Mumbai. The project scope encompasses the construction of the RCC shell and core structure, reaching a height of up to 260 metres, with a configuration of five basements, plus 63 floors.

The third order pertains to the construction of several residential villas, a luxury hotel and ancillary structures for a project in Karnataka. B&F's scope includes the construction of the RCC shell and core structure, along with associated finishes.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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