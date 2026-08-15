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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
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Sales decline 93.85% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 93.85% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.2320.01 -94 OPM %-112.20-2.50 -PBDT-1.42-0.40 -255 PBT-2.99-1.97 -52 NP-3.58-21.12 83

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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