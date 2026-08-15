Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 93.85% to Rs 1.23 croreNet Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 21.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 93.85% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.2320.01 -94 OPM %-112.20-2.50 -PBDT-1.42-0.40 -255 PBT-2.99-1.97 -52 NP-3.58-21.12 83
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