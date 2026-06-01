Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs -0.13 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 25.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.1339.14 PL 25.14142.45 -82 OPM %1623.088.71 --29.284.39 - PBDT-2.205.69 PL -7.558.58 PL PBT-3.511.79 PL -13.57-3.72 -265 NP-4.16-14.29 71 -34.09-14.76 -131

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Simbhaoli Sugars standalone net profit declines 86.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Innovassynth Technologies (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 60.23% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story