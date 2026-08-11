Laser Power & Infra consolidated net profit declines 58.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.84% to Rs 521.55 croreNet profit of Laser Power & Infra declined 58.10% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 521.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 454.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales521.55454.14 15 OPM %12.6211.54 -PBDT35.9128.76 25 PBT28.1722.21 27 NP20.7349.47 -58
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